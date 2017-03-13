Box Office: Badrinath Ki Dulhania becomes 4th highest opening weekend grosser of 2017

The Varun Dhawan – Alia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania released last week on Friday. After opening on a good note the film directed by Shashank Khaitan witnessed growth on both days following its release.
In this box office report we take a look at the opening weekend collections of Badrinath Ki Dulhania while comparing the same to the previous release of 2017. Collecting Rs. 43.05 cr on its opening weekend the film manages to claim the fourth spot as the highest opening weekend grosser of 2017. Claiming the first three slots are the previous releases like the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees that collected Rs. 93.24 cr, the Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil that collected Rs. 67.46 cr and the Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 2 that collected Rs. 50.46 cr.
However, Badrinath Ki Dulhania does manage to fare better than some of the other releases this year that have underperformed at the box office. In fact the film scores much better than releases like Commando 2 that collected Rs. 15.75 cr, Rangoon that collected Rs. 14.5 cr and Ok Jaanu that collected Rs. 13.80 cr.
