Box Office: Badrinath Ki Dulhania becomes 4th Highest opening week grosser of 2017

Continuing with the releases in 2017, a week ago we saw the release of the Varun Dhawan – Alia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania. After opening to good reviews from the critics the film too off on a high note with the audience as well taking a liking to the film.
In this box office report we take a look at the opening week collections of Badrinath Ki Dulhania while comparing the same to previous releases of 2017. Collecting Rs. 73.66 cr Badrinath Ki Dulhania ranks as the fourth highest opening week grosser of 2017. Still holding on to the top slot is the previously released Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees that had collected Rs. 118.36 cr, while the Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil comes in second with collections of Rs. 82.18 cr followed by Jolly LLB 2 that raked in Rs. 77.71 cr.
On the other hand Badrinath Ki Dulhania fares much better than other releases like Commando 2 that collected Rs. 23.09 cr, Ok Jaanu that collected Rs. 19 cr, and Rangoon that collected Rs. 18.9 cr.
Movie Name – First Week Collections
Raees – Rs. 1188.36 cr
Kaabil – Rs. 82.18 cr
Jolly LLB 2 – Rs. 77.71 cr
Badrinath Ki Dulhania – Rs. 73.66 cr
Commando 2 – Rs. 23.09 cr
Ok Jaanu – Rs. 19 cr
Rangoon – Rs. 18.9 cr