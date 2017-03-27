Box Office: Badrinath Ki Dulhania beats Jolly LLB 2, Kaabil and Raees in the third weekend

Badrinath-Ki-Dulhania

The Varun DhawanAlia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania that released on March 10 has been doing brisk business at the box office. After opening on a good note the film directed by Shashank Khaitan has continued its run at the box office.

In this box office report we take a look at the collections of Badrinath Ki Dulhania in its third weekend while comparing the same to previously released films of 2017. Collecting Rs. 6.95 cr Badrinath Ki Dulhania has managed to surpass the third weekend collections of previous releases like the Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 2 that collected Rs. 6.26 cr, the Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil that collected Rs. 2.65 cr and even the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees that collected Rs. 1.65 cr.

Though Badrinath Ki Dulhania has now emerged as the highest third weekend grosser of 2017 so far, the film that has managed to rake in total collection of Rs. 107.69 cr still retains a strong hold over the audience preference despite new releases hitting screen.

Move Name – Third Weekend collections

Badrinath Ki Dulhania – Rs.  6.95 cr

Jolly LLB 2 – Rs. 6.26 cr.

Kaabil – Rs. 2.65 cr.

Raees – Rs. 1.65 cr.

