Box Office: Badrinath Ki Dulhania is Alia Bhatt’s 3rd highest all time opening day grosser

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is Alia Bhatt

The Shashank Khaitan directed film Badrinath Ki Dulhania starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt finally hit screens yesterday. After immense promotions the film which is a sequel to the previously release film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhani has opened on a good note at the domestic box office.

In this special report we take a look at the Opening Day collections of Badrinath Ki Dulhania while comparing the same to previously released films that featured Alia Bhatt. Interestingly, Badrinath Ki Dulhania that has raked in Rs. 12.25 cr on day one comes in as Alia’s third highest opening day grosser, being unable to surpass the collections of her previous releases Shaandaar that had collected Rs. 13.1 cr and 2 States that had collected Rs. 12.42 cr.

However, the collections of Badrinath Ki Dulhania does manage to out beat Alia’s previous releases like Udta Punjab that collected Rs. 10.05 cr, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania that collected Rs. 9.02 cr, and Dear Zindagi that collected Rs. 8.75 cr.

Movie Name – Opening Day Collections (cr.)

Shaandaar – Rs. 13.1

2 States – Rs. 12.42

Badrinath Ki Dulhania – Rs. 12.25

Udta Punjab – Rs. 10.05

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania – Rs. 9.02

Dear Zindagi – Rs. 8.75

Student Of The Year – Rs. 7.48

Kapoor & Sons – Rs. 6.85

Highway – Rs. 3.42

