Box Office: Baadshaho sees 30% growth on Saturday, ends Day 2 with Rs. 15.60 cr.

Baadshaho saw a very good rise in collections on Saturday as it brought in Rs. 15.60 crore more. Eid holiday helped the cause as well though on Saturdays films are anyways expected to grow. Mass audiences are patronizing the film well and that has allowed the overall collections to now stand at Rs. 27.63 crore.
The film should go past Kaabil weekend of Rs. 38.87 crore very comfortably and now even Badrinath Ki Dulhania weekend of Rs. 43.05 crore will be challenged. The film may not be the next Rs. 100 crore entry as yet though anything over Rs. 80 crore would be considerably fine.
In fact the film is following a trajectory better than that of Milan Luthria‘s last release Once Upon Ay Time In Mumbaai Dobaara which had taken an opening day of Rs. 11.25 crore and then enjoyed a weekend of Rs. 40 crore. That film had gone downhill though during the weekdays and ended up with Week One numbers of Rs. 53 crore. In comparison, the word of mouth of Baadshaho is far better which means the film should trend far better and register greater collections in days to come.