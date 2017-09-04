Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 05.09.2017 | 12:07 AM IST

Box Office: Baadshaho Day 4 in overseas

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Baadshaho Day 4

After last week’s cluttered release with multiple films hitting screens this week we see a somewhat clearer release pattern with just two releases in the form of SHUBH MANGAL SAAVDHAN and BAADSHAHO. The Milan Luthria directed BAADSHAHO that features Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Ileana D’Cruz and Vidyut Jammwal released in 442 screens in the overseas.

In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of Baadshaho on Day 4 (Monday).

Australia box office
8,424 USD [Rs. 5.39 lacs] from 13 screens

New Zealand box office
7,064 USD [Rs. 4.52 lacs] from 13 screens

