Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 02.09.2017 | 11:33 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhoomi Baadshaho Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Daddy
follow us on

Box Office: Baadshaho Day 2 in overseas

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Baadshaho_171

After last week’s cluttered release with multiple films hitting screens this week we see a somewhat clearer release pattern with just two releases in the form of SHUBH MANGAL SAAVDHAN and BAADSHAHO. The Milan Luthria directed BAADSHAHO that features Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Ileana D’Cruz and Vidyut Jammwal released in 442 screens in the overseas.

In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of Baadshaho on Day 2 (Saturday).

Australia box office
25,666 USD [Rs. 16.38 lacs] from 17 screens

New Zealand box office
18,012 USD [Rs. 11.49 lacs] from 12 screens

Tags: , , , , , , ,

You might also like

WHOA! Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra…

REVEALED: Priyanka Chopra to play a dynamic…

Here’s how Akshay Kumar will be celebrating…

Indu Sarkar to open the 15th Annual…

Esha Deol to tie the knot again

Arjun Rampal is the star attraction at…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification