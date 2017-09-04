Bollywood Hungama
Box Office: Baadshaho collects 3.22 mil. AED [Rs. 5.61 cr.] in its opening weekend at U.A.E / G.C.C market

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

The Milan Luthria directed film Baadshaho released last week. Starring Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Ileana D’Cruz and Vidyut Jammwal took off on a good note in both the domestic and international markets.

After drawing in Rs. 1.04 cr on its opening day within the UAE/ GCC market, the business of Baadshaho saw an upward trend with good growth over the weekend. With the festive season of Eid the film’s business saw a spurt in business registering a total collection of 32,21,837 AED / USD 8,77,120 [Rs. 5.61 cr].

Interestingly, while Baadshaho that released across 3242 screens worldwide (India 2800 + Overseas 442) has performed exceptionally well in this market, registering much higher collections figures than other overseas territories.

