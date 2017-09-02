Box Office: Baadshaho becomes the 8th highest opening day grosser of 2017

The Milan Luthria directed multi starrer Baadshaho, featuring Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta, Ileana D’Cruz and Vidyut Jammwal hit screens yesterday. Released across 3242 screens (domestic 2800 + overseas 442) the film that promises to be a massy entertainer received good reviews from the critics. If that wasn’t all the audience in mass dominated sectors seem to be liking the film as well.
In this box office report we take a look at the opening day collections of Baadshaho while comparing the same to previously released films of 2017. As expected Baadshaho that took off to a flying start has managed to draw in Rs. 12.03 cr to become the eighth highest opening day grosser of 2017. Though the film does not surpass the opening day collections of previous releases like Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion that collected Rs. 41 cr, Tubelight that collected Rs. 21.15 cr, Raees that collected Rs. 20.42 cr, Jab Harry Met Sejal that collected Rs. 15.25 cr, Jolly LLB 2 that collected Rs. 13.2 cr, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha that collected Rs. 13.10 cr, and Badrinath Ki Dulhania that had collected Rs. 12.25 cr, Baadshaho does surpass other films like Kaabil that collected Rs. 10.43 cr and Half Girlfriend that had collected Rs. 10.27 cr.
With positive reviews, good word of mouth and Saturday being a holiday on account of Bakri Eid, all that needs to be seen is whether the business of Baadshaho manage to become one of the top 5 highest opening weekend grossers.
Movie Name – Opening Day collections
Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion – Rs. 41 cr
Tubelight – Rs. 21.15 cr
Raees – Rs. 20.42 cr
Jab Harry Met Sejal – Rs. 15.25 cr
Jolly LLB 2 – Rs. 13.2 cr
Toilet – Ek Prem Katha – Rs. 13.10 cr
Badrinath Ki Dulhania – Rs. 12.25 cr
Baadshaho – Rs. 12.03 cr
Kaabil – Rs. 10.43 cr
Half Girlfriend – Rs. 10.27 cr