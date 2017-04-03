Box Office: Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh’s Phillauri crosses approx. 47 crores at the worldwide box office

The Anushka Sharma – Diljit Dosanjh starrer Phillauri released on 24th March in both the domestic and overseas markets. The film which features Anushka playing a ghost has been one of the most talked about releases, especially after the actress went viral with images displaying her photoshop skills.
In this box office report we take a look at the worldwide box office collections of Phillauri. According to reports, Phillauri has crossed approx. Rs. 47.57 crores at the worldwide box office as of April 2nd 2017. While the domestic gross collections of the film are pegged at Rs. 35.81 cr, the overseas gross collections are pegged at Rs. 11.76 cr.
Phillauri box office at a glance
India Gross: Rs. 35.81 cr. [25.78 cr. NETT]
Overseas Gross: Rs. 11.76 cr. [1.81 mil. USD]
Total Worldwide Gross: Rs. 47.57 cr.