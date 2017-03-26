Box Office: Anarkali of Arrah collects 10 lakhs on Day 1

By Bollywood Hungama News Network
Movie Still From The Movie Anarkali Of Arrah

The Avinash Das directed film Anarkali of Arrah featuring Swara Bhaskar released on Friday. The film which featured little to no promotions opened on a bleak note. The film was never expected to open to packed houses considering the fact that Anarkali of Arrah was a rather low key release.

In this report we take a look at the opening day collections of the film. Not surprisingly Anarkali of Arrah managed to rake in just Rs. 10 lakhs on its opening day. Featuring a rather limited release, the film which caters to a very small segment of the audience faces a tough time of posting higher collections figures.

