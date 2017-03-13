Box Office: Alia Bhatt enjoys her biggest weekend ever with Badrinath Ki Dulhania

By Joginder Tuteja
Alia Bhatt has a lot to rejoice. Her Badrinath Ki Dulhania is doing great guns and has collected Rs. 43.05 crore in its opening weekend. With this, the film has also managed to give her the biggest weekend since she debuted with Student of the Year. Here is the list of all the films that she has done so far, as well as their weekend collections:

Badrinath Ki Dulhania – Rs. 43.05 crore

2 States – Rs. 37.62 crore

Udta Punjab – Rs. 33.8 crore

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania – Rs. 33.74 crore

Dear Zindagi – Rs. 32.5 crore

Shaandaar – Rs.  27.4 crore

Kapoor & Sons – Rs. 26.35 crore

Student of the Year – Rs. 25.3 crore

Highway – Rs. 13 crore

There is a big distance between Badrinath Ki Dulhania and the second highest weekend grosser, 2 States. The gap is only expected to become wider as the week comes to a close, courtesy the fact that today is Holi and that would give further push to the collections of the Shashank Khaitan directed film. 2 States had collected Rs. 60.12 in its entire first week and that would be surpassed before the close of week by Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Incidentally, both Badrinath Ki Dulhania as well as 2 States have Karan Johar as the producer.

