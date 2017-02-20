Box Office: Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 registers the highest second weekend of 2017

The Shubash Kapoor directed film Jolly LLB 2 starring Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi release earlier this month. The film which is sequel to the 2013 release Jolly LLB starring Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani, opened on a decent note at the box office. With rave reviews from critics and positive appreciation from the audience Jolly LLB 2 witnessed a growth in collections as the days past.
In this box office analysis we take a look at the second weekend collections of Jolly LLB 2 while comparing the same to this year previous big ticket releases Kaabil and Raees. Collecting Rs. 17.73 cr on its second weekend, Jolly LLB 2 goes past the collections of both the Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil that had collected Rs. 11.71 cr as well as Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees that had collected Rs. 11.55 cr on their second weekend in theatres.
Currently with total collections of Rs. 95.44 cr, Jolly LLB 2 is set on entering the Rs. 100 crore club soon. All that is left to be seen now is whether the Akshay Kumar starrer that still holds the audience’s attention and favour despite newer releases hitting screens manages to surpass the overall collections of Kaabil and Raees.