Box Office: Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 collects 5.2 mil. USD [Rs. 34.70 cr.] in overseas

The Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 2 released a while back. After opening on a decent note, the film that received critical acclaim and positive feedback from the audience has been doing brisk business at the box office.
In the international markets as well the film has been doing well. In this box office analysis we take a look at the collections of Jolly LLB 2 in the overseas markets. The film which is a sequel to the 2013 release Jolly LLB starring Arshad Warsi and Boman Iran has managed to rake in 5.2 million USD [Rs. 34.70 cr] so far.
The breakup across territories is as follows
North America Box office – 1.65 mil. USD [Rs. 11.01 cr.]
U.A.E./G.C.C box office – 1.8 mil. USD [Rs. 12.01 cr.]
U.K. box office – 375k USD [Rs. 2.50 cr.]
Australia box office – 295k USD [Rs. 1.96 cr.]