Box Office: Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 collects 4.14 crore on second Friday, scores best amongst new releases

As expected, it was Akshay Kumar‘s Jolly LLB 2 that was the first choice of moviegoers on its second Friday as well. The film collected Rs. 4.14 crore more and with this the overall numbers stand at Rs. 81.85 crore. This is a trend with successful films currently where difference between Thursday and Friday isn’t much, especially when they have been accepted and there is no new major challenge ahead. The film had collected Rs. 5.03 crore on Thursday and now the dip on the next day is less than Rs. 1 crore, which is remarkable.
The film is now all set to grow further today and it is expected that close to Rs. 6 crore would come in. It is a true family entertainer in the running currently and that would help good footfalls over the weekend. It can well be expected that the Subhash Kapoor directed film would be around the Rs. 95 crore mark by the time it enters Monday and then by Tuesday, it would be sitting pretty in the Rs. 100 Crore Club.
Akshay Kumar has now scored his fourth major success in a row [Airlift (Superhit), Housefull 3 (Hit), Rustom (Superhit)] with Jolly LLB 2 which is a Hit. The courtroom drama is profitable for all involved and the kind of subject and content that it boasts of, it should do pretty well on the satellite circuits as well.