Box Office: Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 collects 2.48 cr. on Day 11, all set to enter 100 Crore Club today

By Joginder Tuteja
It is happening! On the 12th of its release i.e. today, Akshay Kumar‘s Jolly LLB 2 would be entering the Rs. 100 Crore Club. In its 11 days so far, the film has collected Rs. 97.92 crore already, what with 2.48 crore more coming in on Monday. By afternoon, the differential towards the Rs. 100 crore mark would be covered as well and the film would be well past the milestone.

This is yet another instance of the superstar’s consistent run for more than a year now. If in 2015 he scored a few 80s [Singh Is Bliing, Gabbar Is Back, Brothers] and also entered the 90s [Baby], there were three centuries to his name in 2016 [Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom]. Now with Jolly LLB 2 scoring a century too with ease, one looks forward to how do Toilet – Ek Prem Katha and PadMan, two truly unconventional films, score this year. Of course there is a biggie in 2.0 and for that it would have to be seen how much further does it go past the Rs. 100 crore mark in the Hindi version.

Director Subhash Kapoor has scored a Hit with Jolly LLB 2 and Fox Star Studios too is seeing a good consistent run with a good kick-start to 2017, after a positive play in 2016 [Neerja, Kapoor & Sons, M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil].

