Box Office: Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 becomes 3rd highest opening week grosser of 2017

The Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 2 that released a week ago opened on a moderate note. However, with rave reviews and positive word of mouth from the audience the film’s business witnessed a spike in collections over the weekend. Further aiding the collections of Jolly LLB 2 was Valentine’s Day, which again gave the box office collections a much needed mid-week boost.
In this box office report we take a look at the opening week collections of Jolly LLB 2, while comparing the same to the previously released films of 2017, viz. Raees, Kaabil and Ok Jaanu. Collecting Rs. 77.71 cr in its opening week Jolly LLB 2 ranks as the third highest opening week grosser of 2017. While the film’s collections do not surpass the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees that collected Rs. 122.36 cr and the Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil that collected Rs. 90.55 cr, it does manage to fair considerably better than the Shraddha Kapoor – Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Ok Jaanu that collected Rs. 19 cr in the same time frame.
Movie – Opening Week (cr)
Raees – Rs. 122.36 cr.
Kaabil – Rs. 90.55 cr.
Jolly LLB 2 – Rs. 77.71 cr.
Ok Jaanu – Rs. 19 cr.