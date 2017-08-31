Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 31.08.2017 | 4:41 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhoomi Baadshaho Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Daddy
follow us on

Box Office: Aamir Khan’s Dangal crosses USD 1 million mark at the Hong Kong box office

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

Dangal-5

Aamir Khan’s 2016 release Dangal created a massive stir at the domestic box office on its release. A couple of months later, the film rocked the Chinese box office fast becoming one of the highest grossing Indian films within this territory. Now, in fact just a week ago, Dangal hit screens in Hong Kong and has been doing brisk business there as well.

After opening on a good note, Dangal continued to do well over its opening weekend and through the ensuing weekdays as well. Now setting a new record of sorts, reports state that Dangal has in fact crossed the USD 1 million mark at the Hong Kong box office within a week of its release. After collecting USD 107K [Rs. 0.68 cr] on Tuesday the film managed to draw in a further USD 99K [Rs. 0.63 cr] on Wednesday. With this the total collections of Dangal within the Hong Kong market are currently being pegged at USD 1 million [Rs. 6.39 cr].

Back on the global front, the total collections of Dangal within the overseas territories stands at a staggering USD 214.92 million [Rs. 1374.68 cr], this combined with the collections of the film within the Indian market propels the collections of Dangal to USD 295.44 million [Rs. 1889.79 cr].

Tags: , , ,

You might also like

Box Office: A Gentleman continues to be low

Box Office: Dangal nears the USD 1 mil. mark…

Box Office: Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Day 20 in…

Box Office: Bareilly Ki Barfi Day 13 in…

Box Office: A Gentleman Day 6 in overseas

Box Office Prediction: Baadshaho to open in…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification