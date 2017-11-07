Box Office: Golmaal Again is now the 4th highest grosser of 2017 in overseas

The Rohit Shetty directed multi starrer Golmaal Again featuring Ajay Devgn, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Shreyas Talpade and Kunal Khemmu released a few weeks ago. After opening to a good response from the audience the film continued to do brisk business fast emerging as one of the most successful films of 2017.
In this box office report we take a look at the overseas collections of Golmaal Again while comparing the same to previously released films of 2017. Collecting approximately 6.76 mil. USD [Rs. 43.67 cr] Golmaal Again has now become the fourth highest grosser of 2017 in the overseas markets. Though the business of the film does not manage to surpass previous releases like Raees that collected 13.5 mil. USD, Jab Harry Met Sejal that collected 10 mil. USD and Tubelight that collected 7 mil. USD, it does manage to perform better than other releases like Judwaa 2 that collected Rs. 6.12 mil. USD and Secret Superstar that collected 5.92 mil. USD.
However, since Golmaal Again has managed to achieve this feat by the end of its third weekend in theatres, and continues to run the question now remains whether the film’s business will manage to surpass the collections of Tubelight in the overseas markets.
List of Top 5 grossers of 2017 in the overseas
Raees – 13.5 mil. USD
Jab Harry Met Sejal – 10 mil. USD
Tubelight – 7 mil. USD
Golmaal Again – 6.76 mil. USD
Judwaa 2 – 6.12 mil. USD