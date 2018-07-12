Zero: Shah Rukh Khan is super IMPRESSED with fan made teaser, praises the makers (Watch video)

Shah Rukh Khan recently completed 26 years in the film industry and life has finally come a full circle for him. He also has finished filming for Aanand L Rai’s Zero and is now gearing up to impress us with his superb dwarf act in the film. On the occasion of marking this landmark moment, fan made a teaser of Zero in an animated version impressed the superstar. He shared the teaser on his Twitter timeline with a heartwarming message for the creator of this video. Surely, he must have felt awesome after getting validation from the actor himself! The teaser features SRK and Salman Khan bonding with each other.

A while ago, Aanand L Rai too shared an illustration of Shah Rukh Khan as his character in Zero and wrote a beautiful, sentimental message thanking his contribution after the team finished filming it. He wrote, “I really don’t know whether it’s this fantastic person or the magical actor in him who brings smile on my face and happiness on the sets. Love you Khan Saab @iamsrk. Have enjoyed every moment of filming #zero !!!!” Post wrapping up the film, Khan went for a long vacay across Europe with his entire family including wifey Gauri and kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. They went to Barcelona, Naples, among other exotic places. Now, Shah Rukh is back to the grind and will be busy with post-production work of the movie.

After Zero, he has signed Salute in which he will portray the real-life inspiring character of astronaut Rakesh Sharma.

Check out Zero’s fan-made teaser for now and tell us what you feel.

Thank u this is so sweet. https://t.co/dn9uVQhvKG — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2018

