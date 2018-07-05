Zero: Shah Rukh Khan to shoot underwater sequences and we are curious to see it!

Not surprisingly, Zero has been one of the most awaited films of Shah Rukh Khan. The film will feature the actor for the first time in the role of a dwarf. But besides that there are many intriguing elements that has been making news. The latest one is about underwater sequences.

As per recent reports, Shah Rukh Khan has shot for underwater sequences for Zero. The actor apparently filmed the same during his New York schedule which was wrapped up recently. Reports have it that these sequences were definitely not a cakewalk. While sources were reportedly quoted stating that the underwater sequences were gruelling, Shah Rukh Khan was all prepped up for it.

In fact, these reports claim that the superstar completed filming the underwater portions in a span of a day. Truly bravo, we must say!

Speaking of his shoot schedule for Zero, let us remind you that Shah Rukh Khan has wrapped up the last leg of this Aanand L. Rai directorial. In fact, post the film, the actor has already taken off on a break to Spain along with his family.

As for the film, though not many details have been divulged, it is being said that Zero is about two imperfect individuals. The film is expected to see Shah Rukh Khan reunite with his Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. While Katrina was a part of the shoot in India, Anushka joined them in the U.S. On the other hand, many popular actresses are expected to do cameos in the film. One amongst them will also be the late Sridevi. Zero is slated to release on December 21 this year.