WHAT? Zayed Khan to make his debut on small screen

We haven’t seen this Main Hoon Na star in Bollywood since long but it seems that Zayed Khan is looking for a change from the big screen. The father of two has decided to explore the television medium and we hear that the actor has been roped in for a forthcoming thriller.

The series in question is a finite show created by Siddharth P. Malhotra. According to recent reports, Zayed will play the role of a stylish business tycoon in the thriller. While further details of the plot are being kept under wraps, we hear that Vatsal Sheth and Nikita Dutta have been roped in to play the leads.

Vatsal Sheth, yet another Bollywood actor who gained fame as a TV star, was last seen in the Life Ok show ‘Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar’. On the other hand, Nikita Dutta who gained fame with the show ‘Dream Girl’ on the same channel was last seen in Sony TV’s ‘Ek Duje Ke Vaaste’.

As for the untitled thriller show, we hear that the said show will go on air on Sony entertainment network. The other details of the same are yet to be unveiled.