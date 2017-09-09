Why is Zarina Wahab quiet over Kangana Ranaut’s latest allegations, especially when they are untrue?

Though Zarina Wahab has decided to not speak out against Kangana Ranaut’s latest outburst against her husband Aditya Pancholi (with whom she was involved in her earliest phase as a struggling actress), a close friend of Zarina and Aditya Pancholi says that Kangana’s allegation that Zarina refused to help her when she, Kangana, went to her asking that she be rescued from Aditya’s unwanted attentions, is absolutely untrue.

Says the friend, “This incident never happened. Kangana Ranaut never went to Zarina ji asking to be rescued from Aditya Pancholi. Kangana has also gone on to say in the same interview (on Rajat Sharma’s ‘Aap Ki Adaalat’) that Zarina said she was happy to have Aditya out of the house since he misbehaved with the house-help. This is again, a completely manufactured incident and conversation. Just like many other things she said in that interview.”

Taking a deep breath Zarina’s friend says, “The fact of the matter is, Zarina took Kangana under her wings when Kangana was new in Mumbai, looked after her like her own daughter and gave her the keys of a spare apartment. Kangana Ranaut walked away with Zarina Wahab’s husband in return. This is the gratitude she gets. And now Kangana is making up conversations with Zarina that never happened. Good that she has gone into script writing. Fiction is definitely her forte.”