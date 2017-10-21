WHAT? Zaira Wasim reveals that she doesn’t know if she’ll become a full-time actress in future

For most of the viewers, Zaira Wasim is already the best actor of the year, thanks to her outstanding performance in the recently released Secret Superstar. And that’s not all, last year she wowed audiences in 2016’s biggest hit, Dangal, wherein she played the younger Geeta Phogat. After two back to back powerful performances, fans of Zaira are already waiting for her next.

However, it might come as a big blow to them to know that she’s not pursuing acting seriously. She said that she doesn’t know if she’s going to be an actress in future but she tries her best to deliver her best. Recalling her Dangal audition, she revealed that she went there without any expectation and just out of curiosity. She however considers herself lucky of being a part of two beautiful films and also working with someone like superstar Aamir Khan. Aamir was the lead actor and producer in Dangal while in Secret Superstar, he was the producer and a supporting actor.

Zaira Wasim also added that now people walk up to her and asked for selfies. She narrated about her first such experience. She was called ‘bhaiya’ by a person who had seen her in Dangal, probably because her hair was short and that she looked like a guy! But notwithstanding this episode, her experiences with fans have been great and she finds it overwhelming.

At the same time, Zaira Wasim also clarified that stardom has not gone into her head. She still feels that she her whole day in her room with some good food and her three pet cats for company. She even said that despite travelling around India, her heart lies in Srinagar. She is quite close to her mother and stated that she was quite good, silent kid who never troubled her parents much and wasn’t cranky. But now she has become clumsy and lazy and her mother does not like her. Also, she doesn’t dress up she is always tripping or falling over things is what she revealed.