Yet again Alia Bhatt promotes adoption of animals but this time she urges for adoption of strays

We all are aware of Alia Bhatt’s love for pets. While she owns three cats at her residence, the actress also has three dogs that are currently being sheltered at her Karjat farmhouse amidst the supervision of caretakers. Besides these, we had earlier also mentioned her association with the animal and environment welfare organization CoExist. Now taking a step further, the actress has been urging her fans for the adoption of strays.

Talking about how she has nurtured strays since her childhood along with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, Alia explained about following the footsteps of her elder sister who often rescued animals from the street and provided them food and warm bedding. Although their mother initially was quite shocked with her daughters’ behaviour, she too compassionately joined hands with them in their endeavours.

From her cats to dogs, Alia Bhatt too owns a couple of strays and the actress continues to urge her fans for doing the same. While she lists down the hazards for animals living on the street where they often fall prey to road accidents or to loud noise of firecrackers and speakers, she further explains the need of providing them a safer environment. The actress wants to make use of her social media popularity for promoting the idea. In fact, they have already started with it.

Undoubtedly it is practically impossible for the Bhatt sisters to adopt all strays so Alia Bhatt decided to use social media as a tool to find foster homes for the rescued animals. They have already started their campaign for the welfare of strays and the actress is thrilled with the positive response. She asserted that this was the right move and is hoping to get in touch like-minded animal lovers who will provide a good nurturing environment for these animals. The actress went on to talk about the law for animals wherein she spoke about Article 51A (g) of the Indian Constitution that is about protecting and improving the natural environment including forests, lakes, rivers and wild life, and to have compassion for living creatures.

On the film front, last seen in Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Alia Bhatt will next be a part of the superhero flick Dragon, Gully Boy and the multi-starrer Shiddat.