“Yes, Varun Dhawan and I are getting together again,” reveals David Dhawan

David Dhawan is one happy father, and grandfather. His elder son Rohit recently became a proud father of an adorable little baby girl. And David’s life has changed. “Varun is no longer the baby of the family. He must be relieved. All of us now shower all our kisses cuddles and hugs on my grandchild.” Work isn’t taking a backseat for family pursuits. David’s elder son Rohit is all set to direct his third film, and surprise, it won’t have Varun in the lead.

Says David, “Koi zaroori nahin hai ke Rohit ke harr film mein Varun ho. But yes, Varun will star in every film that I direct. That’s a promise I’ve made to myself. In fact I am starting a film with Varun later this year.” Is it a remake or an original? “I’d like it to be an original film. We’ve zeroed-in on a couple of ideas. But if these don’t work out I will remake one of my Govinda or Salman starrers with Varun.”

David is rightly very proud of what Varun Dhawan has achieved. “I was bowled over by Varun’s work last year in October and Sui Dhaaga. It’s God’s blessing.” Varun has encouraged his father to become health-conscious. “Earlier I was totally uncaring. But I had a major health scare in Bangkok a few years ago, and Varun was with me. He decided he will control my diet and make sure I stay fit.”

