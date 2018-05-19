“Yes, I am directing a film with Ajay Devgn & Ranbir Kapoor,” Luv Ranjan opens up on his project for the first time

After the staggering success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (SKTKS) director Luv Ranjan is on a roll. As he devotes some time to producing films for his colleagues, he has managed to rope in the eye-popping star-combination of Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor for his next directorial venture.

Confirming the casting coup for the first time, Ranjan says, “Yes, it is Ajay Devgn and Ranbir Kapoor I am directing next. It’s not as if I decided to cast them to create some kind of a sensational headline. All I had in mind was the characters that I wanted them to play. I thought these two fitted the bill the best. Luckily for me they felt the same.”

So what kind of film would it be? “It’s too early to tell you that on-record, though I don’t mind sharing the details with you off the record. Here I can tell you this. I won’t be doing anything in this film that would subscribe to the image that I’ve created in my Pyaar Ka Punchanama films and in SKTKS. In this country we tend to slot not only actors but also directors. I don’t want to be known as the director who makes those films where the guys have an issue with the women in their lives. If you look at my filmography my second film Akash Vani had nothing to do with the genre that I am identified with. I want to constantly reinvent myself and confuse audiences about which genre I am comfortable with.”

Neither Devgn nor Ranbir is known to do two-hero films. How did they agree to come together in Luv Ranjan’s film? Ranjan shrugs off the comment. “Again, that’s a myth created by filmmakers who approach two heroes just to create an interest in the market. If you give the actors the characters that they are comfortable with, they’ve no issues with what another actor is doing. Both Ajay and Ranbir liked their characters. They are not looking at what the other actor is doing.”

Luv Ranjan’s film goes on the floors mid-2019. “That’s when both the actors are free together. So far I’ve only shared the plot on an idea level with them. But on that level itself my narration was detailed enough for both the actors to agree to be part of my film.”

