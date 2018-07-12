Yay! Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan sign a film together?

This surely looks like a casting coup of the decade! There is a buzz in the grapevine that Saif Ali Khan has signed a new film with his darling daughter Sara Ali Khan and no prizes for guessing that they will be playing father-daughter in the movie as well. The film in question is set to be directed by Nitin Kakkar, who made the critically acclaimed Filmistan. The movie will give an insight into the modern day relationship between a father and daughter and is a slice of life take on the whole equation. The film is set to have a light, comical tone and will also give insights and a message for masses too. Now, this sure is pretty interesting on paper but we are curious to know how it gets implemented on screen.

There is no official confirmation on the project but we are sure that both Saif and Sara will not let go of this golden opportunity. Sources claim that both have read and loved the script and have also given a nod to the project. We hope that the makers announce the movie pretty soon. Sara already has two films in her kitty: Simmba with Rohit Shetty and of course the controversial Kedarnath with Sushant Singh Rajput. This will be her third film. Currently, she is juggling between Simmba and Kedarnath and her step mom has made things a bit easier for her by lending her makeup artiste and hair stylist of many years. Now this surely means that both Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that Sara has a smooth sailing in the industry.

On professional front, Saif’s Sacred Games has released on Netflix and it is winning him rave reviews. He will soon be back with the decoy season.

