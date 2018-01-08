Yami Gautam joins Shahid Kapoor in Batti Gul Meter Chalu; accidentally confirms Shraddha Kapoor as the leading actress

Post Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor came on board to star in Toilet– Ek Prem Katha director Shree Narayan Singh’s next directorial, Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Though speculations have been rife around the lead actress, another cast member has been announced.

Kaabil actress Yami Gautam has been roped in for Batti Gul Meter Chalu alongside Shahid Kapoor. A delighted Yami took to Twitter to share her excitement and wrote, “Super happy to commence this special journey with @kriarj on ‘ Batti Gul Meter Chalu ‘ 🙂 Really excited for this one #Prerna #Shree @shahidkapoor @ShraddhaKapoor.”

Shahid Kapoor was quick to respond to Yami as he said, “Great to have you on board.” But, it seems like Yami might have accidentally confirmed that Shraddha Kapoor is the lead actress in the film. In her tweet, she mentioned Shraddha’s twitter handle alongside Shahid’s name. Thus, this mostly confirms Shraddha is all set to reunite with Shahid after Haider.

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh and produced by KriArj Entertainment, Batti Gul Meter Chalu will address the issue of electricity bills. The film is slated to release on August 31, 2018.