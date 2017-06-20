Yaariyaan actress Rakul Preet to play Sidharth Malhotra’s ladylove?

Rakul Preet, who is busy with her South projects, after her sojourn, is all set to return to Bollywood. Recent reports claim that Rakul has been roped in for Neeraj Pandey’s military thriller Aiyaary which was announced couple of months ago.

With Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra playing army officers as mentor and protégé respectively, recently other casting details of the film is said to have been locked. From what we hear, Rakul will play the love interest of Sidharth and her character will be that of an IT professional.

Readers may be aware that Aiyaary already went on floor in Kashmir and the makers have wrapped the schedule of the same. In fact, the same schedule also had Commando actress Pooja Chopra shooting for the film.

On the other hand, it is being said that shooting with Rakul Preet Singh will be a part of the second schedule which will kick start in Delhi soon. However other details of the film are currently being kept under wraps.

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, Aiyaary is slated to release next year, marking the occasion of Republic Day, on January 26.