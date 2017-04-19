WTF! Ayushmann Khurrana reveals he used to sing in trains

Ayushmann Khurrana is a multitalented actor. Besides being an actor, he is a fabulous singer too. During the launch of a song, Ayushmann informed about the time he used to perform in trains.

On Tuesday, Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra launched their new song ‘Yeh Jawaani Teri’ from their upcoming film Meri Pyaari Bindu. During the media interaction, Ayushmann talked about his college days and how he used to collect money by singing in trains.

The new song features Ayushmann and Parineeti’s characters in their college. Ayushmann said, “During my college days I used to do a lot of theatre, live shows, street plays etc. so did not get much time to run after girls. In fact, I want to share how we used to perform in trains. During my college days, there was a train named ‘Pashchim Express’ that used to go from Delhi to Mumbai. So I, along with my friends, used to get onto the train and we used to go to every coach to sing and perform. Passengers used to give us money which we used to collect. We used to earn so much that we managed to sponsor our Goa trip from it! So yes, you can say I am a train singer.”

Produced by Yash Raj Films, Meri Pyaari Bindu is set to release on May 12.