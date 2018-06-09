Writer of Varun Dhawan starrer October receives legal notice over plagiarism

It has almost been two months since October released but the film continues to be plagued with controversies, albeit legal ones. Marathi filmmaker Sarika Mene has taken the legal route by sending a notice to screenwriter Juhi Chaturvedi. The notice claims that the story of October was plagiarised from Sarika’s film titled Aarti – The Unknown Love Story.

The premise of Aarti – The Unknown Love Story revolves around a young boy spending four years of his life to take care of his girlfriend who goes into coma after an accident. The film was biographical in nature and was based on the life of Sarika Mene’s younger brother Sunny Pawar. The filmmaker helmed the biographical film in Marathi and it was released on August 11, 2017.

If reports are to be believed, Sarika Mene approached the Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association as well as the Screenwriters’ Association regarding the plagiarism issue. However, according to a statement given by Juhi Chaturvedi in media reports, both the organizations have given her a clean chit on the matter.

On the other hand, Sarika has now taken the legal route by sending a notice that also explains her demands. According to it, Ms. Mene has demanded credit to be given to Sunny Pawar for the story and also monetary compensation. The latter is for being unable to make the Hindi adaptation of the film, the rights of which were sold to New York based filmmaker Hemal Trivedi by Mene, so that he could make the film.

As for Juhi Chaturvedi, the writer has reportedly maintained that her lawyers will look after the matter and will be responding to the notice soon.

Speaking about October, it was directed by Shoojit Sircar. Starring Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu in lead roles, the film released worldwide on April 13.

