WOW! Vidya Balan to dance to Sridevi’s chartbuster ‘Hawa Hawai’ in Tumhari Sulu

That Vidya Balan is a huge Sridevi fan is well known. Destiny will see Vidya dance to Sridevi’s chartbuster ‘Hawa Hawai’ from the 1987 blockbuster, Mr. India in the forthcoming slice-of-life family film, Tumhari Sulu, produced by T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment, and directed by renowned ad-man Suresh Triveni.

The iconic number is being recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, whose recent transformations of ‘Humma Humma’ and ‘Tamma Tamma’ were big hits. The makers felt that instead of getting the track re-sung by a new voice, it would be wise to retain Kavita Krishnamurthy’s voice, as the track was synonymous with her unique vocals.

While, Rajeev Surti will choreograph the celebratory track in June, commenting on it the director of Tumhari Sulu, Triveni added, “I am elated to have such a cult number in the film. It plays a key role in the film and is not just a remix for the end credits. Our intention is to pay a true tribute to the original and revive it in its full glory. I am looking forward to the flower power team of Vidya and Neha (Dhupia) to break a leg.”

As for the film, Tumhari Sulu is slated to hit screens worldwide on December 1.