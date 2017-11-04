WOW! Veere Di Wedding team heads to Thailand on Nov 5 for a 10-day shoot in Phuket

After few delays and hiccups, the much-awaited chick flick Veere Di Wedding finally went on floors earlier this year. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania and throws light on the lives of four girls, days before their friend is going to get hitched. A schedule in Delhi got over few days back and it was successful and fun-filled. Thereafter, the team of the film released two posters of the film that caught everyone’s attention and enhanced the buzz for the film.

Now reports claim that the four actresses are all set to go to the beach paradise Phuket in Thailand. A 10-day shoot will take place here and a funky song will be picturised on Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. Kareena confirmed about this development and that they are all proceeding to Thailand on November 5. She also stated Veere Di Wedding is all about a woman’s emotions and that it’s a special film.

Till now, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania have already shot a wedding song and a small video was leaked. Also, an on location still of Kareena Kapoor Khan shooting an emotional sequence with her on-screen hubby Sumeet Vyas was also out. There were reports that both Kareena and Sumeet shook a leg for a number. For the Thailand song, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania are expected to let go off their expensive and heavy wedding dresses and opt for sexy beach wear. Surely, the on-location stills of this particular track will be highly awaited by fans and fashion enthusiasts!

Veere Di Wedding is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor and directed by Shashanka Ghosh, who directed Sonam earlier in the 2014 romcom Khoobsurat. It releases on May 18, 2018.