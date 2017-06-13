Bollywood Hungama
WOW! Varun Dhawan now turns ambassador for this comedy channel

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
Varun Dhawan now turns ambassador

After Tiger Shroff recently turned ambassador for a kids’ channel, Gen Y superstar Varun Dhawan is all set to promote a comedy entertainment channel. With SAB TV going through a revamp in terms of looks and content, the channel found its ambassador in Varun.

Talking about the latest association, Varun Dhawan expressed his happiness over getting an opportunity to spread laughter. The actor is a part of the latest ‘Haste Raho India’ campaign started by the channel which aims at humorous content. Appreciating their distinctive quality of shows, Varun also spoke about eagerly looking forward for the new range of shows which are a refreshed take on humour.

Senior EVP and Channel Head Neeraj Vyas too promised that the new content is all about laughter, modern thought and connect.

On the other hand, Varun has been promoting the same on social media where he shared this image on his Instagram page captioning, “Something special coming up #sabtv.”

Varun Dhawan along with SAB TV will be launching the new peppy look along on June 13 at 8:30 pm.

Tags : , , , , ,

