WOW! Urmila Matondkar all set to make comeback with a song in Irrfan Khan’s Raita

Every 90s movie buff would remember Urmila Matondkar as a good actress as well as a great dancer. Now, years later, the very Urmila Matondkar is all set to make her comeback in the Irrfan Khan-starrer Raita.

Earlier this morning, it was revealed that Urmila Matondkar would return to the big screen with a special song for Raita. The film is being directed by Abhinay Deo. Speaking about the same, Abhinay said that they wanted a great performer with a diva-like aura and Urmila fit the bill. As Urmila had been skeptical and choosy about what she wanted to do, they were excited that she agreed to become a part of the film. The said song will be filmed in a bar and is being choreographed by Rajitdev Easwardas. It will be filmed over this weekend.

Produced by T-Series and RDP Motion Pictures, Raita went on floors a month ago. It is a quirky comedy with Irrfan Khan and Kriti Kulhari in lead roles. It also features Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Gajraj Rao and Pradhyuman Singh in key roles.