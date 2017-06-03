Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 03.06.2017 | 10:28 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tubelight Dobaara – See Your Evil Raabta Baahubali 2
follow us on

WOW! Urmila Matondkar all set to make comeback with a song in Irrfan Khan’s Raita

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

WOW! Urmila Matondkar all set to make comeback with a song in Irrfan Khan’s Raita

Every 90s movie buff would remember Urmila Matondkar as a good actress as well as a great dancer. Now, years later, the very Urmila Matondkar is all set to make her comeback in the Irrfan Khan-starrer Raita.

Earlier this morning, it was revealed that Urmila Matondkar would return to the big screen with a special song for Raita. The film is being directed by Abhinay Deo. Speaking about the same, Abhinay said that they wanted a great performer with a diva-like aura and Urmila fit the bill. As Urmila had been skeptical and choosy about what she wanted to do, they were excited that she agreed to become a part of the film. The said song will be filmed in a bar and is being choreographed by Rajitdev Easwardas. It will be filmed over this weekend.

Produced by T-Series and RDP Motion Pictures, Raita went on floors a month ago. It is a quirky comedy with Irrfan Khan and Kriti Kulhari in lead roles. It also features Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Gajraj Rao and Pradhyuman Singh in key roles.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

Madhur-Bhandarkar-to-be-awarded

Madhur Bhandarkar to be awarded Bharat Gaurav…

GOOD NEWS! Veteran actress Geeta Kapoor shifted to an old-age home

GOOD NEWS! Veteran actress Geeta Kapoor shifted…

REVEALED! Why Salman Khan’s discovery Sneha Ullal went MISSING from Bollywood...

REVEALED! Why Salman Khan’s discovery Sneha Ullal…

Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor to star as father-son in Abhinav Bindra biopic

Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor to star as…

OMG! Aditi Rao Hydari just had a narrow escape! Read the details here

OMG! Aditi Rao Hydari just had a narrow escape!…

I am better now Kapil Sharma

“I am better now”- Kapil Sharma

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification