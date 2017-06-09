WOW! Trailer of Shah Rukh Khan- Anushka Sharma’s Jab Harry Met Sejal to be attached with Salman Khan’s Tubelight

Today morning, everyone woke up to the mint fresh news of the Shah Rukh Khan– Anushka Sharma starrer being called as Jab Harry Met Sejal. After months of tittle speculations ranging from Rehnuma to The Ring, the much awaited film has finally got its title in the form of Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Well, for all those who are eagerly awaiting the release of the film, here is some really good news. The news is that its trailers will be attached to Salman Khan’s Tubelight. The theatrical promos of Jab Harry Met Sejal will be reportedly unveiled with a grand event which will take place around June 19 or 20 this year. The details of the same have been so far kept strictly under the wraps.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jab Harry Met Sejal that was initially expected to clash with the Akshay Kumar starrer Toilet Ek Prem Katha on August 11 will now hit screens a week earlier on August 4, averting the clash.