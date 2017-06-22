WOW! This is how Tiger Shroff is going to pay tribute to Michael Jackson

Tiger Shroff has time and again asserted his fandom for Michael Jackson and even prior to this hasn’t left a single opportunity to celebrate the dance of the iconic pop star. And now, amidst the promotions of his forthcoming film Munna Michael, Tiger Shroff decided to pay a tribute of sorts once again for Michael Jackson.

Marking the death anniversary of Michael Jackson on June 25, Tiger Shroff will be seen dancing on MJ songs at a concert that will be held in Pune as a part of the film’s promotions. Interestingly, the film’s title Munna Michael itself suggest that the film has Tiger playing the role of an ardent fan of Michael Jackson.

Talking about the same, Tiger said, “It’s a very special day personally for me. I’m excited as this concert is our humble way to pay tribute to my biggest inspiration, the global icon, Michael Jackson. I hope he is watching us!”

Moreover, accompanying the actor this time will also be his co-star from the film Nidhhi Agerwal. This will be the first time where the actress will be performing on the songs of the King of Pop and she excitedly added, “I’m so excited to pay tribute to the King of Pop. Since Munna Michael is India’s first dance action it was fitting for us to pay tribute to him. I look forward to joining Tiger Shroff who is his biggest fan. We both hope to put up a show to watch out for.”

Also starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the antagonist, Munna Michael, directed by Sabbir Khan, is scheduled to release on July 21.