WOW! This sweet gesture of Abhishek Bachchan for his daughter Aaradhya will leave you touched

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

We had earlier reported that Abhishek Bachchan is all set to appear on the show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The actor recently was a part of the show where he came to support a fundraiser that helps underprivileged with the basic necessities. Whilst on the show, one of the revelations made by Abhishek Bachchan apparently took his father, Amitabh Bachchan by a surprise.

Amitabh Bachchan, who has hosting the show for most of its seasons in the past, returned as the host for its latest season. The recent episode that he shot with his son was an entertaining one with father-son exchanging some fun banter and even rapping together. Amidst all these, Abhishek reportedly revealed about something special he did for his daughter.

According to recent reports, before his daughter Aaradhya got her ears pierced, it was Abhishek Bachchan to undergo the pain. Abhishek Bachchan pierced his ears before he took his daughter to feel assured so that his daughter doesn’t undergo extensive pain. His gesture not only took Amitabh Bachchan by a surprise but he was quite touched to hear about it.

