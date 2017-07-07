WOW! Sushant Singh Rajput buys a boxing team and he is super excited about it

There has always been an intermingling of sports and Bollywood and it was earlier only visible in the field of cricket. But with other sports gaining prominence and Bollywood too encouraging their growth, from football to kabaddi, many of them are now in the limelight. Amongst them is also boxing, where some celebrities have invested their time and money and now joining their league is Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sushant Singh Rajput now owns a stake in Delhi Galdiators, a team in the Super Boxing League and he is excited to be part of a revolutionary move in the sports arena, especially with one he is passionate about. Talking about his involvement, Sushant said, “I have always loved boxing and have been a big fan of Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky series. I couldn’t think of a better way to be associated with the sport that I love. It was high time that something of this scale happened in India and now that it is happening, I’m really excited about this venture.”

The boxing league, which kick-starts today, will have eight teams with top pugilists from India and abroad fighting it out in the ring.

On the other hand, Sushant who has 4 films in the pipeline and he will also juggle the responsibilities of owning a team with his other film commitments. Revealing about it, he added, “I’m going to be involved with my team with all my heart and both my hands. I hardly sleep for two to three hours a day. So, that leaves me with a lot of time. I am planning to be completely involved with my team.”

Also, asserting that this won’t affect his relations with other co-stars and celebrities who have invested in the team, Sushant stated that while he obviously wants his own team to win, there wouldn’t be any kind of after party punches happening even if it doesn’t.

Besides Sushant, other Bollywood personalities who have invested in the sport include, Suniel Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Randeep Hooda and Sohail Khan.