WOW! Suniel Shetty wants his son Ahan and Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav to act together in this film

Suniel Shetty, who is enjoying his latest stint as a host on an adventure-based reality show, recently spoke about the ongoing trends of remakes and sequels. For the past couple of years, there have been several speculations about the remake of one of Suniel’s much appreciated films, Dhadkan. Here’s an interesting suggestion that the actor wants the makers of Dhadkan to hear.

Before we speak about it, let us remind you that Dhadkan starred Akshay Kumar along with Suniel Shetty and the two are in love with the same girl played by Shilpa Shetty in the film. The suggestion made by Suniel was to bring together his son Ahan and Akshay’s son Aarav in the remake.

Of late, the trend of younger actors carrying forward the legacy of cult films like Varun Dhawan replaced Salman Khan in Judwaa 2 seems to have become popular. Hence, Suniel thought that this would be an intriguing concept which might be a way of reviving the Akshay – Suniel chemistry. In fact, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty have acted together in several films during the 90s as well as 2000s which includes blockbusters like Mohra, Hera Pheri, Dhadkan among others.

Interestingly, Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya too made her big Bollywood debut opposite Sooraj Pancholi in Hero, which too was a remake of the Jackie Shroff, Meenakshi Seshadri 1983 film by the same name.