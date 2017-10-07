WOW! Songless Ittefaq to now have a remixed version of ‘Raat Baaki Baat Baaki’

Unlike Hollywood films, Bollywood films are always replete with songs. Songs are such an important part of a film today that it becomes next to impossible to promote a film without releasing tracks. At times, the makers even shoot promotional songs that are played during end credits and sometimes, just to enhance the buzz for a film.

At such point, the makers of Ittefaq, the upcoming film, had announced that their movie won’t have any songs. It promised 100 minutes of non-stop entertainment and thrill with no songs acting as roadblocks. It was a risk but it helped as it automatically raised the curiosity value of the film.

But looks like the makers now have a change of mind. The songless Ittefaq is now all set to have a song. The makers are going to recreate the popular track ‘Raat Baaki Baat Baaki’ from the 1982 hit film Namak Halaal, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Parveen Babi and Shashi Kapoor. Tanishk Bagchi, who has worked on several remixes in recent times, including ‘The Humma Song’ from OK Jaanu and ‘Tamma Tamma’ from Badrinath Ki Dulhania, both produced by Karan Johar who’s also co-producing Ittefaq. Tanishk Bagchi revealed that the song in question has a nice, haunting feel and seems apt for Ittefaq. He also revealed that the video of the song would be shot next week along with the film’s principle star cast – Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna.

Ittefaq is the remake of the 1969 film of the same name. It is directed by Abhay Chopra and along with Karan Johar, Abhay himself and Shah Rukh Khan are also the producers. It is all set to release on November 3.