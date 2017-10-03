WOW! Sonam Kapoor acquires the rights of ‘The Aryavarta Chronicles’

Sonam Kapoor, who is a voracious reader, has always expressed her desire to see more books being adapted to feature films on the big screen. In fact the actress is also associated with MAMI’s Word to Screen that curates interesting manuscripts which are later pitched to producers and content creators, acting as a platform for publishing houses and filmmakers to exchange creative thoughts and ideas.

Keeping in line with her ideology of adapting books into films, Sonam has now acquired the rights of Singapore-based author Krishna Udayasankar’s bestseller series, ‘The Aryavarta Chronicles’, a modern retelling of Mahabharata through the novels – Govinda, Kaurava and Kurukshetra that collectively comprise the series.

Confirming the news the author says, “I was zapped and star-struck when Sonam first reached out to me to let me know she’d enjoyed ‘The Aryavarta Chronicles’. It’s exciting that ‘The Aryavarta Chronicles’ series is in the hands of someone with great aesthetic vision.”

All praise for the actress she adds, “Sonam’s passion for the story and its characters; and her down-to-earth attitude totally blew me away. I can’t wait to work with her.” Although details of the film from casting to production are still awaited, it is definite that a film on this grand saga is on the cards. Interestingly, after Khoobsurat, there were rumours of Sonam Kapoor featuring in yet another book adaptation ‘Battle Of Bittora’ by Anuja Chauhan opposite Fawad Khan but there has been no progress on the same.

As for now, Sonam Kapoor is busy shooting for Veere Di Wedding featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in lead roles and it is produced by her sister Rhea Kapoor. The actress also recently wrapped the shoot for the Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan which features her in the role of a journalist as well as Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanjay Dutt biopic in which she plays a rather small but pivotal role.