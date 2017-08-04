WOW! Sonakshi Sinha to revive the song ‘Tum Mile’ with Canadian rapper Parichay

From playback to creating her own single, Sonakshi Sinha has entered the Bollywood music arena and now the actress is all set for a new collaboration. She will be joining hands with a Canadian rapper to revive one of the popular tracks of the 90s.

Besides being busy with her film commitments, Sonakshi Sinha is planning to take forward her music career simultaneously. For the same, the actress-singer will be joining hands with Parichay for recreating a new version of the song ‘Tum Mile’ from the Telugu-Hindi bilingual Criminal. The song from the film, which featured Nagarjuna and Manisha Koirala exploring several picturesque locations from snow-capped mountains to romantic lakes whilst on their honeymoon, will now majorly feature Sonakshi Sinha as well as Parichay for a small bit in its latest music video. However, we hear that the choreography for the same is yet to be decided.

Reportedly, Sonakshi Sinha and Canadian rapper Parichay met for the same reason about five months ago and even recorded the song at a studio during a series of visits. While Sonakshi has sung a major portion of the song, Parichay joins for the rap bit. We also hear that the chorus bit of the song is retained from the original. It is being said that the video is expected to be completed later this year.

On the film front, Sonakshi Sinha recently completed the shoot of the thriller Ittefaq along with co-star Sidharth Malhotra. She is also doing the IIFA movie apparently titled Crazy Hum. Reports have it that Sonakshi has been signed for Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Shiddat that also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Sridevi.