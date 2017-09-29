WOW! Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu blessed with a baby girl!

After Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomed their baby boy Taimur Ali Khan in December last year, it was learned that Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu have been expecting their first child together.

Soha Ali Khan has been documenting her pregnancy on her social media with beautiful photographs. Earlier this week, Soha was taken to the hospital as the birth of their baby was near. Now, we have learned that Kunal Khemu and Soha Ali Khan have been blessed with a sweet little baby girl. Both mother and daughter are doing well.

Kunal Khemu confirmed the birth of their daughter on the auspicious day of Durga Puja and thanked everyone for their wonderful wishes. His message read, “We are over the moon thrilled and delighted to share that we have been blessed with a beautiful baby girl on this very auspicious day. Soha and our gorgeous baby are doing well. We thank you for your kind wishes, love and blessings.”

On the film front, Kunal Khemu will be seen in Rohit Shetty‘s Golmaal Again with Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Tabu, Shreyas Talpade. It is slated to release on October 20. 2017.