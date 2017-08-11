WOW! Sidharth Malhotra raps for A Gentleman and here are the details

While he is gearing up for his first action comedy, his forthcoming film A Gentleman seems to showcase many of Sidharth Malhotra’s new avatars. Now next amongst them is that of a rapper. The actor will be rapping in the next song from the film titled ‘Bandook Meri Laila’ which will be a party number.

Keeping up with the theme of the film, ‘Bandook Meri Laila’ is an action song that will have elements of hip-hop, something that Sidharth Malhotra is actually very fond of in real life. He loves Eminem’s style of music and decided to give a nod for this one immediately when he was approached for rapping. Describing it as a fun song, Jigar of the Sachin-Jigar musician duo, revealed a few lines from the track that went on the lines of ‘A gun is like my girlfriend and my girlfriend as hot as a gun’.

Jigar was also impressed with Sidharth’s baritone and went on to add that it was a rare quality in actors today. On the other hand, lyricist of the song Vayu too was all praises for the actor calling him a professional rapper after the latter recorded the song at Shankar Mahadevan’s suburban studio in the city amidst the presence of music composers. Furthermore, Vayu also spoke about the song having Haryanvi elements which according to him was the director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s way of adding masala to the party number.

As for the film, A Gentleman – Sundar, Susheel, Risky, it features Jacqueline Fernandez as Sidharth Malhotra’s girlfriend. From catching a glimpse of Jacqueline pole dancing to Sidharth now rapping, the film has been in news constantly for the past few weeks. It is slated to release on August 25.