Last Updated 17.10.2017 | 9:26 AM IST

WOW! Shilpa Shetty gives you a chance to go on a date with Sunny Leone

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shilpa Shetty’s newly launched website that specializes in auction, ‘Aunty Boli Lagao Boli’, has been doing quite well and has become popular thanks to its name and unique idea. And now it is all set to get more limelight thanks to their unique campaign.

As part of this campaign, the bidders stand a chance to meet none other than Sunny Leone! A date with the very popular hottie is a part of the fundraising initiative by ‘Aunty Boli Lagao Boli’. The proceeds from the week-long bidding will go to The Shilpa Shetty Foundation that works for the upliftment of orphans. The winner and get a chance to meet Sunny Leone.

Raj Kundra, husband of Shilpa Shetty who also owns ‘Aunty Boli Lagao Boli’, said that Sunny Leone was game for this novel idea as soon as she learnt that it was for a good cause. He explained that meeting Sunny Leone is dream come true for many men in the country. He then added that Sunny Leone instantly agreed to be a part of it. Sunny Leone, currently in Los Angeles, opined that she was keen to do her bit for The Shilpa Shetty Foundation.

On the film front, Sunny Leone will be next seen in Tera Intezaar, co-starring Arbaaz Khan. It’s all set to release on November 24.

