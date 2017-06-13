Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 13.06.2017 | 10:46 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tubelight Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Jab Harry Met Sejal Jagga Jasoos
follow us on

WOW! Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar make it to the World’s 100 Highest-Paid Celebrities Forbes list

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

WOW! Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar make it to the World’s 100 Highest-Paid Celebrities Forbes list

It’s that time of the year when fans get to know who among the Indian celebrities have made it to the World’s 100 Highest-Paid Celebrities Forbes list. Well, it’s a good year to be famous as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar have made it to the Forbes’ coveted list.

While Hollywood music producer and rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has topped the chart with a whopping career-best of $130 million, our Indian stars aren’t behind in the game. Shah Rukh Khan, the top-ranked Indian, has beaten his contemporaries by bagging the 65th position with his earnings of $38 million in 2016. Last year, he starred in two films Fan and Dear Zindagi and made a cameo in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Taking the 71st position is Salman Khan, who has had whopping earnings of $37 million. Last year, Salman was only seen in one film Sultan which was a blockbuster.

Akshay Kumar has taken the 80th position with earnings of $35.5 million. Akshay had the most successful 2016 with three hit films- Airlift, Rustom and Housefull 3.

Meanwhile, all of them are busy shooting for their next films. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s romance drama Jab Harry Met Sejal with Anushka Sharma. Salman Khan is gearing up for Kabir Khan’s Tubelight. Akshay Kumar will be seen in Toilet- Ek Prem Katha with Bhumi Pednekar.

Tags : , , , ,

You might also like

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Instagram…

Shah Rukh Khan to buy a T20 team in South…

Daisy Shah joins cast of Remo D’Souza’s next…

OMG! This is the real reason why Shah Rukh…

Did You Know? Akshay Kumar was to play…

OMG! Shah Rukh Khan doesn't wish to attend…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification