WOW! Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor visit Karan Johar’s babies

Filmmaker Karan Johar took everyone by a surprise when he announced the arrival of his twins, Yash and Roohi via surrogacy who were born on February 7. The multi-talented artist, who continues to speak about how fatherhood has changed him as a person, received congratulatory messages from his fans and his friends from the fraternity. And now, some of them reportedly even visited the filmmaker’s kids at the hospital.

According to recent buzz, Karan Johar’s best friend and superstar Shah Rukh Khan was recently spotted at the suburban maternity facility in Mumbai where the former’s kids are at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan who was a father of two kids (Aryan and Suhana) opted for surrogacy with wife Gauri Khan few years ago and had their third child AbRam in 2013.

On the other hand, yet another actor who shares a great rapport with Karan Johar visited the maternity care. Ranbir Kapoor, who recently worked in the ambitious directorial of Karan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, was apparently overwhelmed to see the twins. In fact, it is being said that the actor had never been to the NICU before and was more than happy to see so many kids together.

Reports claim that the twins, namely Yash and Roohi, who have been kept at the NICU because of their premature birth, will be discharged today.