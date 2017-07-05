WOW! Shah Rukh Khan gifts Salman Khan a swanky car

After much wait, the Karan-Arjun of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, reunited on the big screen this year in Salman starrer Tubelight. Shah Rukh Khan made a guest appearance as magician Gogo Pasha in Tubelight. Now, Salman is returning the favour by making an appearance in SRK’s next with Aanand L Rai.

Now, reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan has really appreciated Salman Khan’s gesture to make a guest appearance in Aanand L Rai’s film by gifting him a swanky luxurious car. On Tuesday afternoon, Salman arrived on the sets of the film when SRK surprised him by gifting him a newly launched car. It seems like SRK and Salman bromance continues to melt every fan‘s heart.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be flying to Morocco for Tiger Zinda Hai’s next schedule. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Katrina Kaif and will hit the theatres on December 22, 2017.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will continue shooting for Aanand L Rai’s film before beginning full-fledged promotions of Imtiaz Ali‘s film Jab Harry Met Sejal. It is releasing on August 4, 2017.